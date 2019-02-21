CPD arrests Slocomb man

On February 19, 2019 Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a Black Ford SUV on North 7th Street for a traffic violation. The Officer identified the driver of the vehicle as James A. Kolkman, of Slocomb Alabama. It was discovered during the traffic stop that Kolkman did not have a valid driver’s license nor insurance on his vehicle. A consensual search of Kolkman’s vehicle found that Kolkman had a pistol in the center console however after further inspection it was discovered that the was not functional. Further search of the vehicle Officers discovered a syringe in a bag containing a liquid which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also discovered was a second fire arm in the area of the methamphetamine.

Kolkman was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while License Suspended or Revoked

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Weapon Possession in Commission of a Felony