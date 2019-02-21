CPD arrests Slocomb man

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

On February 19, 2019 Officers with the Chipley Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a Black Ford SUV on North 7th Street for a traffic violation.  The Officer identified the driver of the vehicle as James A. Kolkman, of Slocomb Alabama.  It was discovered during the traffic stop that Kolkman did not have a valid driver’s license nor insurance on his vehicle.  A consensual search of Kolkman’s vehicle found that Kolkman had a pistol in the center console however after further inspection it was discovered that the was not functional.  Further search of the vehicle Officers discovered a syringe in a bag containing a liquid which field tested positive for methamphetamine.  Also discovered was a second fire arm in the area of the methamphetamine.

Kolkman was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while License Suspended or Revoked

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Weapon Possession in Commission of a Felony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.