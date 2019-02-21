Chipley man faces additional felony weapon charges

A traffic stop ended in new weapon charges for a Chipley man who is out on bond.

Just after 2 a.m. on February 15th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Mud Hill Road in Wausau. As the deputy pulled in behind the stopped vehicle he could see the passenger moving toward the floorboard of the truck.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and located a Ruger handgun under the passenger seat. The firearm had a round in the chamber and several rounds in the magazine.

Jason Robinson, who had a holster on his belt, advised deputies he had no knowledge of the handgun being in the vehicle. He stated he had been wearing the holster since playing toy guns with his children.

Robinson was booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He is currently out on bond on unrelated weapon charges from an incident that occurred in November.

