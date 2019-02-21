Chamber member of the year nominations

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes a Chamber member who makes Washington County a better place to work and live. This prestigious award celebrates the member’s business success, community involvement and civic leadership. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Banquet on Thursday, March 21, 2019. We invite you to nominate a deserving Chamber member for this award.

Nomination Guidelines

To nominate a person, please submit a statement of 150 words or less on why the nominee deserves the top business and community recognition in the county. Any person or company may nominate someone, including himself or herself.

To the best of your knowledge:

• Share how the nominee has made an impact in any of these areas: business growth, economic development, workplace advances, community involvement, leadership, and quality of life in Washington County.

• List specific examples of the person’s business expansion or improvement, community involvement, charitable activities and any other information deemed important in evaluating the nominee.

Eligibility

To be considered eligible for this award, the nominee:

– Must be a Chamber member in good standing.

– Must live or work in Washington County.

Nominations must be received at the Chamber office by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Deliver attention to: WCC Member of the Year, 672 5th St., Chipley, FL 32428; or, email: sarah@washcomall.com

Please include the name of the person you wish to nominate, as well as your name and contact information (phone and/or email required for verification). Nominations will be kept confidential until the presentation of the winner at the Annual Banquet.

For more information, please contact Sarah George at 850-638-4157.