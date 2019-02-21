Black History program at VHS

Vernon High School’s Black History Program will be held on Friday, February 22, at 9 a.m. The national theme for this year is “Black Migrations.” The speaker for the event will be Mrs. Patricia McNeal who is a cyclist and a stroke survivor; she is also a wife and a grandmother.

On September 28, 2018, Patricia McNeal began her journey (solo) to celebrate her birthday and for stroke awareness by bicycle from Panama City, FL, across country ending in Burbank, CA. Patricia is motivated and encourages herself to overcome her disability and to prove that even though she is a stroke survivor, she is not a stroke victim.

Following the ceremony, VHS will host their annual Soul Food Day. All are cordially invited to attend the program.