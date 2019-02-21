Berry obit

Sandra Berry, 83 of Alpharetta, Georgia, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.

She was born in Chipley, Florida to Earl and Juanita (Eiland) Tharp. Sandra graduated from high school in Chipley in 1953.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bobbye Williams Smith.

Along with her husband of 65 years, Wallace Berry, she is survived by her daughters, Debbie Ramirez (Oscar), Karen Myers (Bill Ewing, fiancé’), and Stacey Dwyer (Mike) and son, Wesley (Tara), grandsons, Oscar Ramirez, Jr., and Reece Paganelli and granddaughters Alex Corrigan, Lexie Paganelli, and Cameron Myers, great grandchildren Nicole, Lauren, and Jackson Corrigan, nieces; Vicki Padgett and Carol Moore and a special friend of nearly 60 years, Jo Cleotelis of Tampa.

The family would like to thank the team of caretakers from the Golden Rule Hospice in Alpharetta who made Sandra’s transition as smooth as possible.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chipley. The family will greet friends immediately following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers please make donation in Sandra’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Chipley building fund or the American Cancer Society.