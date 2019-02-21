Bennett obit

Mr. Ronnie Edward Bennett, age 57, of Bonifay, FL passed away at his home on February 18, 2019. He was born November 2, 1961 in DeFuniak Springs, FL.

Residing in Bonifay, he worked many years in law enforcement.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph William Okuly, step-father, Franklin Delano Bennett and one sister, Thereasa Okuly.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife, Brenda Gail Chamblee Bennett; daughter Beth Edminson and husband Joe; his mother, Flossie Faye Driggers, all of Bonifay; two brothers, Jimmy Bennett and wife Tammy, and David Bennett, both of Tallahassee, FL; four sisters: Rita Baxter and husband Johnny Ray of DeFuniak Springs, Tina Gray and husband Allen of Gaston, IN, Nikki Okuly Bokan & husband Brian of Bethlehem, PA, Debby Okuly of Gaston, IN; one sister-in-law, Janice Ammons of Tallahassee. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Rebecca Linton and Jaylee Edminson.

Funeral services will be held February 23, 2019, Saturday, 11:00 AM at Winterville Assembly of God Church with the reverends Mitch Johnson, Danny Carnley and James Carnley officiating. Burial will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. A time of visitation will be held at Winterville Church Friday 5-8 PM.