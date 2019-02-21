Absconded sex offender located and arrested

A registered sex offender has been arrested in Escambia County after absconding from Washington County in January.

On February 13th, 44-year-old Richard Shawn Coker was taken into custody by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after authorities located him in Pensacola.

During a routine address verification in January, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were informed Coker had left his registered address and was no longer residing there.

WCSO investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Coker on February 11th.

After learning the whereabouts of Coker, WCSO worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Coker was immediately taken into custody and booked on the charges of failing to register a residence change and failure to report vacating a permanent residence.

“The laws and regulations put in place for sex offenders are to further protect citizens from potential harm,” says Sheriff Crews. “We systematically check registered residences on a routine basis to make sure they are where they are supposed to be. If not, by law, there are consequences.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.