WCSO arrests man after finding meth scattered in vehicle

A Jackson County man was arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office after methamphetamine was found scattered throughout his vehicle during a traffic stop on Alford Road last Wednesday.

When a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over 35-year-old John Pumphrey, around midnight, he immediately noticed a glass pipe sitting in the vehicle’s cupholder. As he was questioned, Pumphrey advised the deputy that he forgot it was there but the only other illegal substance in his vehicle was marijuana.

The vehicle was then searched and the deputy located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in the driver side floorboard. A further search revealed shards of the crystal-like substance scattered over the passenger seat and in the back floorboard.

Pumphrey advised the deputy that he had spilled something in the vehicle but could not remember when. He also stated that he had purchased the meth earlier in the day.

Pumphrey was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.