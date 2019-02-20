Freeport man facing drug charges in Washington County

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 23-year-old Brandon Johnson of Freeport after getting out with a vehicle that caused the deputy some concern.

Around 8 p.m. on February 13th, the WCSO deputy observed a vehicle traveling 67 miles per hour on Pioneer Road. As the deputy got behind the vehicle the car was seen weaving in the lane. The driver then put on the turn signal and pulled onto the right away without the deputy attempting a traffic stop. Concerned that there may be a medical emergency, the deputy stopped to check on the driver. The deputy immediately noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle the deputy located multiple pipes which contained both marijuana and meth residue. A clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine was also located in Johnson’s sock.

Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail for one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.