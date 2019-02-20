Cates obit

Mrs. Pearlie Mae Cates, 75, of Dayton, Tennessee, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at EPHS Baroness Erlander Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Born Monday, December 13, 1943 in Holmes County, Florida, she was the daughter of the late John Simmons and the late Allie Gilley Simmons.

Surviving is her husband, Jerry Cates of Dayton, TN, daughters, Mary Brown-Revis of Dayton, TN, and Shannon Cates of Dayton, TN, brother, Robert Simmons of Brierfield, AL, sisters, Mary Etheridge of Bonifay, and Martha Gilley of Bonifay, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Bonifay, with the Bro. Derrall Marshall officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery, Bonifay, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel, Bonifay.