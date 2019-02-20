Bullard obit

Gary Wayne Bullard, 60, of Alford, FL died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence.

Gary retired from FCI with more than 20 years of service. He enjoyed motorcycles, serving in the U.S. Army, playing pool, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include a close friend, mother of his children, Anita Bullard of Alford, FL; son, Jason Bullard (Lacie) of Cottondale, FL; daughter, Christina Eldridge (Justin) of Alford, FL; along with 6 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.