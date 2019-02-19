For 46 years, the Washington County Youth Fair has been a tradition in our community giving kids a chance to exhibit projects they’ve made at home and at school and providing a venue for 4-H and FFA members to showcase their livestock projects.

Here’s a schedule of next week’s events for the Washington County Youth Fair:

Monday, February 25: 3-5 pm – General entry check-in

Wednesday, February 27: 3-5 pm – Rabbit and poultry check-in

Thursday, February 28: 5 pm – Rabbit and poultry showmanship

Friday, March 1: 7:30 am – Beef project check-in; 9 am – Swine project check-in; 4:45 pm – Spaghetti dinner sponsored by Washington County Farm Bureau; 6 pm – Livestock showmanship

Saturday, March 2: 9 am – Market livestock classes; 6 pm – Livestock auction

During the livestock auction, youth will sell their steer and swine projects giving you the opportunity to purchase high quality meat to stock your freezer for the year. We hope you’ll join us at the WCYF to support our youth! If you have any questions, contact UF/IFAS Extension Washington County at 638-6180.