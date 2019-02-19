Traffic stop yields cocaine, methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – Three subjects were arrested following a traffic stop conducted in the New Hope area of Highway 179-A and Highway 2 shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle being driven by 57-year-old Tony Rudoplh Dean of Westville. The deputy immediately made contact with Dean and his passengers, 50-year-old Jackie Denise Maull of Bonifay and 35-year-old Geoffrey Lee Challender of DeFuniak Springs. A computer checked revealed all three subjects to be on probation.

Due to behavior exhibited by Dean during the course of his interaction with the deputy, Dean was asked to exit the vehicle and advised that a pat-down search of his person would be conducted.

After Dean was repeatedly noncompliant with the deputy’s instructions to keep his hands out of his pockets, he was placed in handcuffs for officer safety by a second deputy who had arrived on scene.

The pat-down continued, resulting in the deputy locating a bag in Dean’s front shirt pocket that contained a white powdery substance.

A subsequent search of Dean’s person led to the discovery of another bag in a pocket that held several smaller baggies. Dean advised the deputy that the baggies contained methamphetamine and cocaine.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and under the passenger seats where Maull and Challender were sitting, located two hypodermic needles which appeared to be loaded with methamphetamine.

Dean was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

Maull and Challender were each arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.