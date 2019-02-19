Fugitive arrested at Kirkland Road residence

GRACEVILLE – A citizen’s tip resulted in the arrest of Steven Lamar Watford, Jr., the man who led law enforcement on a pursuit Tuesday, February 12, that began on Bush Road in Holmes County and led into Alabama.

Watford was wanted on warrants in Jackson and Holmes Counties for charges stemming from a burglary that occurred the previous week in Jackson County. Active Holmes County warrants included charges of fleeing and eluding and dealing in stolen property.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received information Monday, February 18, that Watford was possibly at the residence of Chantry Kirkland, located at 4443 Kirkland Road.

Upon arriving at the home, investigators found Watford to be present and also spotted a female subject identified as Patricia Montgomery attempting to exit the residence through a window.

Montgomery and Watford were both detained, and a search of the home resulted in the discovery of a glass smoking pipe which contained methamphetamine.

Watford was arrested on the existing warrants and additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montgomery was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional suspects in the theft are also being identified, and charges for those individuals are anticipated.

This case is still under investigation.