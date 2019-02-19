Daytime lane closures on SR 79

Drivers traveling State Road 79 may encounter traffic disruptions between Interstate 10 and Esto as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 until Tuesday, March 19.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.