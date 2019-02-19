Chipola’s Literature/Language Winners

MARIANNA—Some 90 students from 10 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 8.

The occasion was the Twenty-eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High School

Writing: first—Emily Broom of Chipley High School; second—Madison Jones of Bethlehem High School; third—Chayton Wright of Sneads High School; honorable mentions—Keri Pleasants of Altha School and Jennifer English of Sneads High School.

Speech: first—Madison Boggs of Altha School; second—Sara Padgett of Chipley High School; third—Abby Sapp of Chipley High School; honorable mentions—Demetrious Walston of Vernon High School and Maria Martinez of Liberty County High School

Oral Interpretation: first—Elijah Wells of Chipley High School; second—Alex Hunt of Graceville High School; third—Candice Pinkard of Graceville High School; honorable mentions—Charlize Rogers of Bethlehem High School and Nathan Harcus of Vernon High School.

Literature: first—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High School; second—Julian Scott of Sneads High School; third—Ashtin Williams of Chipley High School; honorable mentions—Hailee Hazell of Holmes County High School and Jesse Carroll of Graceville High School.

Humanities: first—Morgan Bellville of Bethlehem High School; second—Theryn Engle of Marianna High School; third—Trevor Simmons of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Baylie Calloway of Malone High School and Leo Pan of Chipley High School

Grammar: first—Tristen Nored of Holmes County High School; second—Jennifer English of Sneads High School; third—Hannah Walters of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Lana Bush of Vernon High School and Madeline Barfoot of Sneads High School.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Luis Mendoza of Malone High School; second—Maria Martinez of Liberty County High School; third—Alexa Porto of Sneads High School; honorable mentions—Lesli Avellaneda of Marianna High School and Gloria Mendez of Liberty County High School