Chipola’s Literature/Language Winners

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

PRESIDENT’S READING WINNER—Some 90 students from 10 area high schools recently competed in Chipola College’s Twenty-Eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival. Here, Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High School is presented the award by Chipola Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Pam Rentz.

MARIANNA—Some 90 students from 10 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 8.

The occasion was the Twenty-eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department.  The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category.  The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High School

Writing: first—Emily Broom of Chipley High School; second—Madison Jones of Bethlehem High School; third—Chayton Wright of Sneads High School; honorable mentions—Keri Pleasants of Altha School and Jennifer English of Sneads High School.

Writing award winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Keri Pleasants of Altha HS and Jennifer English of Sneads HS; third, Chayton Wright of Sneads HS; second, Madison Jones of Bethlehem HS; first Emily Broom of Chipley HS.

Speech: first—Madison Boggs of Altha School; second—Sara Padgett of Chipley High School; third—Abby Sapp of Chipley High School; honorable mentions—Demetrious Walston of Vernon High School and Maria Martinez of Liberty County High School

Speech award winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Demetrious Walston of Vernon HS and Maria Martinez of Liberty County HS; third, Abby Sapp of Chipley HS; second, Sara Padgett of Chipley HS; first, Madison Boggs of Altha HS.

Oral Interpretation: first—Elijah Wells of Chipley High School; second—Alex Hunt of Graceville High School; third—Candice Pinkard of Graceville High School; honorable mentions—Charlize Rogers of Bethlehem High School and Nathan Harcus of Vernon High School.

Oral Interpretation winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Charlize Rogers of Bethlehem HS and Nathan Harcus of Vernon HS; third, Candice Pinkard of Graceville HS; second, Alex Hunt of Graceville HS; first, Elijah Wells of Chipley.

Literature: first—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High School; second—Julian Scott of Sneads High School; third—Ashtin Williams of Chipley High School; honorable mentions—Hailee Hazell of Holmes County High School and Jesse Carroll of Graceville High School.

Literature winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Hailee Hazell of Holmes County HS and Jesse Carroll of Graceville HS; third, Ashtin Williams of Chipley HS; second, Julian Scott of Sneads HS; first, Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley HS.

Humanities: first—Morgan Bellville of Bethlehem High School; second—Theryn Engle of Marianna High School; third—Trevor Simmons of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Baylie Calloway of Malone High School and Leo Pan of Chipley High School

Humanities winners are, from left; honorable mentions, Baylie Calloway of Malone HS and Leo Pan of Chipley HS; third, Trevor Simmons of Holmes County HS; second, Theryn Engle of Marianna HS; first, Morgan Bellville of Bethlehem HS.

Grammar: first—Tristen Nored of Holmes County High School; second—Jennifer English of Sneads High School; third—Hannah Walters of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Lana Bush of Vernon High School and Madeline Barfoot of Sneads High School.

Grammar winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Lana Bush of Vernon HS and Madeline Barfoot of Sneads HS; third, Hannah Walters of Vernon HS; second, Jennifer English of Sneads HS; first, Tristen Nored of Holmes County HS.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Luis Mendoza of Malone High School; second—Maria Martinez of Liberty County High School; third—Alexa Porto of Sneads High School; honorable mentions—Lesli Avellaneda of Marianna High School and Gloria Mendez of  Liberty County High School

Spanish winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Lesli Avellaneda of Marianna HS and Gloria Mendez of Liberty County HS; third, Alexa Porto of Sneads HS; second, Maria Martinez of Liberty County HS; first, Luis Mendoza of Malone HS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.