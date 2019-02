The Chipola Appreciation Club recently donated $36,000 to the college to help fund scholarships for student-athletes. Funds for the scholarships were generated from endowments in the names of: John Ratzlaff, W.A. Woodham, Sam Mitchell, Milton H. Johnson, David Coley, Sen. Bill Montford, Ronnie Myers, Michael Keenan, and Robert and Kay Trammell.

