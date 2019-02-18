Peel appointed EVP & CEO of West Florida Electric

GRACEVILLE, FLA. –Ty Peel of Chipley, Fla., has been appointed Executive Vice President & CEO of West Florida Electric Cooperative by its board of trustees. He has also been elected to represent West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) on the PowerSouth Board of Trustees. Peel was unanimously appointed by the board of trustees during the co-op’s January board meeting.

Peel has worked at WFEC for 37 years in various positions and capacities. He served in the United States Marine Corps and Air Force Special Operations, and he served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

He studied at Embry-Riddle University and Vincennes University. He is a Certified Utility Safety Administrator and a graduate of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Management Internship Program. He is also a private pilot.

Peel is a Capital City Bank board member, past Chairman of the Tri-County Airport Board, and he served on the Orange Hill Soil & Water Conservation Board.

He and his wife, Marie, have four children, Jamie, Jed, Bryan and Taylor.