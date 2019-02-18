BCF to host regional Evangelism Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting the Evangelism Conference for the Western Region of the Florida Baptist Convention. BCF is excited to announce that this year’s conference will be held Monday, March 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (CST), in the R.G. Lee Chapel. For guests that pre-register, there will be a free steak dinner in the Deese Center.

Sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention, the highly anticipated conference will focus on the theme, “Who’s your one?” Ted Traylor, Senior Pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, and Tim Coleman, Senior Pastor of Point Baptist Church in Pensacola, will equip and embolden church leaders of the Western Region to implement intentional evangelism more effectively. Along with the powerful preaching and strategy sharing, there will be a time of musical praise and worship led by Jamie Evans, who currently serves as the Worship Leader at the Warrington Campus of Olive Baptist Church.

If you are committed to reaching your “one”, please join us in this incredible time of teaching and instruction. The conference and meal are both free of charge; however, reservations are required for the steak dinner.

To register for the free meal provided or to request more information about the Regional Evangelism Conference being held at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact Mrs. Laura Sowell by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 446, or emailing her at ltsowell@baptistcollege.edu.