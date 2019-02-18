BCF announces annual Worship Symposium featuring First Baptist Chipley staff

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the annual Worship Symposium to be held on Monday, March 4, in the Gallery of the college dining facility, the Deese Center.

The Worship Symposium will have a unique flavor this year, as it is open to both music majors and theology students, and includes a team of presenters as opposed to one guest lecturer. The senior pastor and staff of the First Baptist Church in Chipley will be leading the panel discussion. Their primary focus will be on how to work together as a staff team in a manner that is both effective and bring glory to the Lord.

The symposium is open to all worship and theology majors at BCF, as well as music ministers and worship pastors from the local area who would like to take part in the symposium. Lunch will be available for $7.50, but there is no cost to attend.

For more information about the Symposium or other upcoming events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.