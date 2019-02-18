A standing ovation for the Hoppers at BCF

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus in Graceville was bustling with excitement and activity on Saturday, February 9, as America’s favorite family of gospel music and talented musicians, the Hoppers, performed on campus. The BCF Wellness Center was the perfect venue for the award winning singers, which drew in a large crowd of faithful gospel music fans.

At 4:00 p.m., the doors of the college dining facility, the Deese Center, opened and guests enjoyed a sweet time of fellowship around the table and a delicious meal. Consistent with the theme of the evening, the southern-inspired menu was complete with mouth-watering fried chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, fresh salad, and cheesecake for dessert.

Following dinner, concert guests began to take their seats in the Wellness Center for the main event. A familiar face to BCF, the President’s Administrative Assistant, Laura Sowell, opened for the Hoppers. Recently named Alabama’s Southern Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year, Sowell set the bar high for the remainder of the evening as she brought the concert to a grand opening with her sweet-inspiring performance.

The Hoppers took the stage and shared the beautiful message of the gospel using the talent that The One they were singing about gifted them with. As the audience worshipped and clapped along, it was evident that the entire concert was a memorable time for all in attendance. Following the skillful performance and sharing of testimonies of God’s faithfulness, there was no doubt that the southern gospel group deserved all of the recognition and awards they had earned over the years. The audience left the Wellness Center encouraged and humming the familiar songs of praise on their hearts.

For more information on upcoming events at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.