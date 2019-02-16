Graceville wins 1A District 2 Basketball Tournament

After losing to Blountstown twice during the regular season, the Graceville Tigers were able to defeat Blountstown in the championship game of the 1A District 2 Boys Basketball Tournament in Vernon Saturday night.

With the 55-30 win Graceville advances to play the losing team of the Paxton-Poplar Springs game while Blountstown, as the district runner-up advances to play the winner of the Paxton-Poplar Springs game. Graceville will host their game while Blountstown will travel to play their next game.

Xavier Sorey led Graceville in scoring with 18 points; Joell Green had 12; Andre Brown scored 10; Cyprion James added 7; Dyron Potter contributed 6 and Zephaniah Brunson rounded out the scoring with 2 points. Trent Peacock led Blountstown with 17 points; Mi’kis Engram, Caleb Howard and Xander Peacock scored 3 points each; while Darian Mills and Treven Smith had 2 points each.