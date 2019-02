The Boys 1A District 2 Basketball Tournament continued at Vernon High School Friday night.

In the first game of the night Graceville defeated Holmes County 58-47, ending the Blue Devils season.

The second game of the night took an overtime period to determine the outcome as Blountstown defeated Cottondale 49-45.

Graceville and Blountstown will play for the championship tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m..