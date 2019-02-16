Corbin obit

Sheila Faye Corbin, age 57, passed from this life Friday, February 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

She was born in Hollywood, FL on November 28, 1961 to Robert and Julia (Howell) Paige. Sheila was a homemaker for her family.

She is preceded by her parents.

Survivors include her husband: Raff Samuel Corbin of Chipley, FL, her son: Jeremy Corbin and wife Cortney of Chipley, FL, two daughters: Amanda Taylor and fiancé Rowdy Gilbert of Cottondale, FL and Jennifer Reagin and husband Robert of Aspen, CO, two brothers: Kenneth Roberts Jr. and David Paige, 5 sisters: Regina Seaton, Gladys Vaughn, Teresa Copeland, Shelby Gay and Shirley Paige, 9 grandchildren: Kayleigh Taylor, Kendall Redmon, Kamaryn Boone, Keahan Brooks, Easton Reagin, Harper Corbin, Elle Reagin, Jace Corbin, and Nash Reagin and many nieces and nephews.

Sheila’s visitation will be held 10:00-11:00A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a private graveside following the service. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

