Chipley defeated Baker 65-62 Friday night in the final game of the boys district basketball tournament.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 10, Zahir Potter 11, Andrew Lawton 11, Isaac Berry 18, Jackson Swearingin 12, Kolton Cox 3.

Scoring for Baker were: D. Peoples 13, J. McLaughlin 21, S. Crowson 4, K. Roy 14, N. Fleming 10.