Vernon Softball plays two games at home this Saturday, February 16. Jerry Tyre will be announcing and Coach Nellie Mitchell will throw out the first pitch.

The first game starts at 10 a.m. Sausage biscuits will be sold for breakfast, and for lunch there will be pulled pork plates with sides of slaw, chips, iced tea and a pickle for $8.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s, so whether you’re a Tiger fan or VHS fan come out and make a day of it at Coach Nellie Mitchell Field.

Vernon vs Chipley at 10 a.m.

Vernon vs Graceville at 1 p.m.