Scott obit

Mr. Kenneth Wayne Scott, age 66, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away February 10, 2019 at his home. He was born February 28, 1952 in Syracuse, New York.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Scott, his mother, Esther Sherman Scott and one son, Shawn Patrick Scott.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Kenneth Wayne Scott, Jr., of New York, and Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Wayne Scott, II of Florida; four grandchildren, D.J. Scott, Luke Smith, Shawnna Scott and Braydon Scott; a niece, Paula Scott; a nephew, Jody Scott; great-nieces and nephews, Ricky Scott, James Manchester, Sierra Scott and Austyn Scott.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.