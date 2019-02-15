Harrison/Pelt wedding announcement

Together with their families, Heather Lynn Harrison and Justin Anthony Pelt, announce their upcoming marriage.

Heather is the daughter of Maxwell Kuntz and Neal and Barbara Reeves of Bonifay. She is the granddaughter of the late Herb and Essie Kuntz, Inez Yates and the late Michael Yates, the late Elton and Betty Crutchfield, and Marie Reeves and the late Hulon Reeves, all of Bonifay.

Justin is the son of David and Lisa Pelt of Marianna. He is the grandson of Gene and Ethel Pelt, and the late Robert Thomas, Jr., and the late Jerome and Pauline Turner, all of Marianna.

The wedding is planned to take place at 4pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Jordan’s Barn at Kelly Creek in Midland City with the reception following immediately.