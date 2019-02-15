Dunn highlights Florida Panhandle as prime location for Amazon’s HQ2

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) highlighted Panama City and Tallahassee, Florida as prime locations for Amazon’s HQ2. This week, Amazon announced it will not be moving forward with plans to locate half of its second headquarters (HQ2) in Long Island City, Queens. Amazon’s HQ2 will bring 25,000 jobs and economic opportunity to a new city.

In a letter to Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, Dunn stated:

“I believe that you would find competitively priced real estate located in close proximity to major airports, railroad lines, interstates, or deep water ports like the Port of Panama City an excellent choice for HQ2. Furthermore, Verizon has recently announced a $25 million investment to make Panama City one of two 5G capable cities east of the Mississippi, and the only 5G mobile city in the country. I am sure you will agree the people that I represent are among the most hard working and resilient in the United States.”

