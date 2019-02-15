CHS Theatre Dept. announces cast for spring musical “Bye Bye Birdie”

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for the spring musical, Bye Bye Birdie. Following a successful week of auditions, Director Kevin Russell cast 36 Chipley High School Theatre students to fill various roles.

The cast includes Nathanael Banta as Albert Peterson, Makayla Kopinski as Rose Alvarez, Gabriel Jimenez as Conrad Birdie, Noah Burdeshaw as Harry MacAfee, Jade Koch as Doris MacAfee, Allie Byrd as Kim MacAfee, Cameron Cannon as Randolph MacAfee, Destin Gunn as Hugo Peabody, Anzli Laurel as Ursula Merkle, Ashton Carter as Deborah Sue, Keegan Welch as Margie, Ariana Jett as Alice, George Roulhac as Harvey Johnson, Nevaeh Gray as Helen, Carolynn Lynn as Nancy, Samantha Whitaker as Penelope, Jenna Gilmore as Suzie, Waylon Guyer as Karl, Robert Kopinski as Freddie/travelor, Kayliana York as One Girl, Emily Broom as Mrs. Mae Peterson, Ashtin Williams as Gloria Rasputin, Nate Goodwin as Bartender, Elijah Wells as Mayor/Mr. Johnson, Adriyana Jackson as Mayor’s Wife, Savannah Davis as Mrs. Merkle, Jarvis Davis as Policeman, Ethan Parker as the Reporter, and Lindsey Parks, Eyrica Pettis Jenny Davenport, Aaliyah Ulmer, Cherise McCorvey, Angelina Doss, and Hannah Patton as ensemble members.

The story: Rock star Conrad Birdie is the biggest thing to top the charts. Women love him, men want to be him and teenage girls around the country scream with glee at the mere mention of his name. But when the United States Army drafts Birdie, manager Albert Peterson sees his meal ticket preparing to fly the coop (much to the delight of longtime love Rose Alvarez, who can’t wait for Albert to ditch the music biz and become something respectable, like an English teacher). Desperate for a publicity stunt big enough to help them survive Birdie’s departure, Albert and Rose hatch a plan: send Conrad to small-town America to plant his goodbye kiss on one lucky fan for the entire world to see. Their selection of super fan Kim Macafee sends the wholesome enclave of Sweet Apple, Ohio into chaos. Kim’s boyfriend, Hugo, can’t take the humiliation of his lady love’s televised lip-lock. Rose can’t take another minute of Albert’s distracted ways. And Sweet Apple can’t take its teens’ riotous rebellion, inspired by the arrival of bad-boy Birdie. Will Sweet Apple ever be the same?

Bye Bye Birdie will take the stage Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4, 2019 at 7:00 pm nightly. Tickets will go on sale at Chipley High School to the general public on Monday, April 15, 2019. Tickets will be $10 Adults and $5.00/students. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley

For more information, e-mail chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.