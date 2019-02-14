Florida Supreme Court warns public about scam e-mails

The Supreme Court of Florida is warning against a recent e-mail scam that mimics official letterhead and asks recipients for money, noting the Supreme Court never sends out such legal notices over e-mail.

The most recent scam, which mirrors similar attempts over the last several years, mentions places in the western Panhandle region of Florida. Many pretend to involve a Florida case involving inheritances or are “catfishing” schemes, in which the scammer impersonates an online dater who is interested in meeting and needs money to pay off legal “debts.”

For more information on this scam, and for examples of the scam documents, please read the February 13, 2019 Supreme Court of Florida Press Release. Additional information can also be found in this Tampa Bay Times news article. Questions about potential scams can be sent, with forwarded copies of the e-mail and its attachments, to the Florida Supreme Court at supremecourt@flcourts.org.

In addition, a jury duty scam, which was circulating in October of last year, has resurfaced. This potential scam involves someone calling and stating they are with the Sheriff’s office or the Clerk’s office. The caller may then tell the person they have missed jury duty for the month and have a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer then states they have to pay a specific amount to them in order for the warrant to be dismissed and asks for their personal information, which may include Social Security numbers, birth dates, and credit cards for verification purposes. These calls should be reported to your local Sheriff’s office.