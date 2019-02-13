SR 77 lane closure over Hard Labor Creek Bridge

State Road 77 will be restricted to one-lane at Hard Labor Creek Bridge in Washington County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 as crews perform bridge construction activities. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist traffic through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.