Sasser obit

Cindy Trant Harris Sasser, 58 of Graceville, passed away Monday, February 12, 2019 at Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing in Geneva, Alabama.

Cindy was born in Graceville, Florida on March 22, 1960 to the late Willis Franklin Trant and Frances Nell Ragan Trant. A 1979 Graceville High School Alumni, Cindy worked in security for a number of years. She loved having coffee and visiting with friends, as she joked around, laughing and sharing. She loved music and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 5 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Worley officiating. Burial will be on Saturday at Marvin Chapel Cemetery, James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 4 p.m. until time of service.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents and husband Keith Harris.

She is survived by one brother Willis Trant, one sister Frankie Locke; two nieces Nicky Hudelson, April Pelham; great nieces and nephews Gailand George, Sianna George, Darika Hudelson, Kieren Hudelson, Jesse Carroll, Hope McCallister, Trant McCallister.