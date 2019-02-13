Niebruegge obit

Catherine Ann Niebruegge died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Catherine was born July 13, 1932 in Collinsville, Illinois to Levi and Effie Yurkiv Cunningham.

She was raised in Collinsville and after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart. Catherine and William Louis Niebruegge were married in 1953 and spent 65 happy years together. She was a homemaker, and with Bill, raised two sons. When her sons were older, she held various jobs, but family remained her priority.

Catherine and Bill were avid campers. They started camping in tents and worked their way to motorhome camping. They were members of several R.V. clubs and enjoyed criss-crossing the United States, visiting their extended family and the many major and minor historical sites.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Cunningham and her grandchildren, Karla Niebruegge and Johnathon Niebruegge.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; sons, Guy Niebruegge and wife, Carla, Dennis Niebruegge and wife, Debra; four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Catherine was a wonderful person and will be missed greatly.

The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals that provided excellent care for Catherine during her illness.

James & Sikes Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorialization will be by cremation.