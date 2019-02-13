Dixson obit

Keith Alan Dixson, 52, of Greenwood, Florida died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in his home. He was born in Chipley, Florida on July 19, 1966 to Marvin Dixson and Elaine Quindel Dixson.

Keith was a lifelong resident of Greenwood and worked at Thompson-Catapillar almost 30 years. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, riding his Harley, and he loved time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Dixson; daughter, Mindi Dixson; and sister, Shirley D. Weaver.

Keith is survived by his son, Mason Dixson and wife, Frankie, of Greenwood; daughter, Megan D. Kay and husband, Bobby of Marianna; his mother, Elaine Quindel Dixson; his companion, Melanie Riley; brother, Michael Dixson; sister, Jennifer Dixson and life long best friend, Rick Johnson all of Greenwood; as well as his eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Maddox Chapel with John Pelham officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019 one hour prior to services at Maddox Chapel.