District tourney in Chipley

The Boys Basketball District Tournament is underway at Chipley High School this week.

On Monday, February 11, Freeport defeated Northview 54-47.

On Tuesday, February 12, Chipley defeated Jay 63-51, and Baker defeated Freeport 44-39.

Scoring for Chipley on Tuesday were: Tyrell Blackmon 13, Zahir Potter 10, Andrew Lawton 3, Isaac Berry 5, Jackson Swearingin 17, Jordan Boston 8, Kolton Cox 7. Scoring for Jay were: D. Burkhead 8, T. Seib 9, B. Miller 18, T. Flowers 5, T. Watson 6, D. Ingram 2, B. Johnson 3.

Chipley and Baker will play on Friday, February 15, at 7 p.m.

photos from Monday …

photos from Tuesday …