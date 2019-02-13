City Council meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

  • Resolution No. 19-19, Capital City Bank loan. This loan funds the purchase of a 2019 Dodge Charger car in the amount of $30,049 with an interest rate of 3.48%.
  • FDEO CDBG Grant Administration Services Award and Contract – Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $52,000.
  • FDEO CDBG Grant Engineering Services Award
  • FDEP Consent Order
  • P&Z Recommendation, Obert Funeral Home, 761 Main Street
  • Special Event Application, Easter Egg Hunt, Wednesday, April 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Shivers Park
  • Recreation Advisory Committee Members, Mack Campbell and Howard Bolton
  • RFP for Mongoven Building

