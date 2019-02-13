Chipola’s Beauty and the Beast sold out

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Feb. 21-24, is sold out.

The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Feb. 24 matinee at 2 p.m. All tickets are sold out.

Chipola Director Charles Sirmon selected the cast which features: Bailey Foxworth as Belle, Anthony Severson as the Beast, Preston Beall as Maurice, Drew Kelley as Gaston, Daniel Clubb as Lefou, Stephanie Woodard as Old Beggar Women, Daniel Covington as Monsieur D’Arque, Zac West as Cogsworth, Brock Harris as Lumiere, Sara Grace Lockard as Babette, Sarah Vickery as Mrs. Potts, Ethan Smith as Chip, Danielle Henry as Madame De La Gande Bouche. Silly Girls include: Sarah Lynn White, Katee Brown and Lauryl Grace Hinson.

Academy award-winning show comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale. The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.