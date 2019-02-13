Chatman obit

Mrs. Johnnie Dean Chatman, age 101, of Slocomb, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the North Florida Health and Rehabilitation Center in Graceville, Florida.

She was a native of Houston County, Alabama, and a member of Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Browntown Community of Graceville, Florida.

She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted daughter: Margie (Gregory Dunlap); two granddaughters: Breanna Dunlap and NeKayla Lee Gillette; a great-grandson: Tyriq Joe Patterson, all of Slocomb, Alabama; one brother: Judge Dean of Dothan, Alabama; one sister: Pearl D. Griffin of Pensacola, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Public visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019, 1:00-6:00 P.M. in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

The remains will lie in repose one hour prior to the service in the church.

A Home going celebration will commence on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Salem African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Browntown Community in Graceville, Florida, with the Reverend Melinda Smith officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Antioch Cemetery, Singletary Road in Slocomb, Alabama, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.