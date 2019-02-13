Brown obit

Mrs. Joyce L. Brown, of Bonifay, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2019 in the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center of Panama City, Florida. She was 66 years old.

Joyce was born on October 11, 1952 to Eugene and Amanda Brown in Bonifay, Florida. She was a life-long resident of Holmes County, Florida, and a member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida. She was a dispatcher for Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol Office for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memories a son: Cesare’ Radames Brown (Celeste); two (2) grandchildren: Rian Shelda Brown & McKenzie Taylor Brown, all of Trussville, Alabama; cousin: James Blackshear (Mary Ann); a special friend: Gloria Eskiridge; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held 11AM CST, Friday, February 15, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Bonifay, Florida, with Pastor, Rev. Clevelando Wedderburn, Elder Kevin Johnson and Rev. Dr. Andrew Davis officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Friday.