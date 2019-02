The Sneads Pirates and the Vernon Yellow Jackets saw their basketball seasons end Tuesday night as they lost in quarter final action in 1A District 2 Tournament. In the opening game of the night Sneads dropped their game to Graceville’s Tigers while Vernon fell in the second game of the night to the Blountstown Tigers.

The tournament will resume Friday night in Vernon with Graceville facing Holmes County in the night’s first game at 6:00 p.m., followed by Blountstown playing Cottondale at 7:30.