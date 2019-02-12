Yates obit

Mrs. Vivian Lueinamae White Yates, age 79, of Bonifay, Washington County, Florida, passed away February 10, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born August 8, 1939 in Westville, Florida.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles Wade Yates; father, Obie White, mother, Jessie Mae Medley Peak; step-father, Hosea Lee Peak, Sr.; one brother, Hosea L. Peak, Jr.

Mrs. Yates is survived by one son, Billy Yates of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Maresha Linton, Sherri Lynn Reeves and DeeDee Yates all of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, C.C. Linton and wife Nicole, Stephen Reeves, Crystal Fravezzi and husband Bert, Missy Dreblow and husband Billy, Morgan Whitsett-Yates; twelve great-grandchildren, Summer Linton, Sierra Linton, Chad Epley, Chase Epley, Landon Epley, Katelynn Dreblow, Tyson Fravezzi, Madison Fravezzi, River Whitsett, Aalyla Whitsett, Cassie Dodge, Samantha Dodge; two brothers, Johnny Peak and wife Linda and Roger Peak and wife Charlette; two sisters, Betty Peak and husband Charles Drouant and Floye Lee Turner; three half-brothers, Jackson White and wife Carolyn, Thomas White and Ricky White; four half-sisters, Winnell Martin, Linda Seay and husband Lavon, Dianne Odom and husband Terry and Cassie Brackin and husband Bobby; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. James Elmore officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday at Peel Funeral Home Bonifay.