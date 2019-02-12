Walsingham obit

Virginia F. Walsingham, age 83 of Lynn Haven, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on March 28, 1935 in Washington County, Florida, to Brown and Orene Hicks Finch. Growing up she was raised with her five siblings and extended family of aunts, uncles and numerous cousins all living in the rural area surrounding Wausau. In this close-knit community she met the love of her life Roy L. Walsingham. They were married in 1955 until his death in 1996, over 40 years. After over 20 years of military life she and her husband Roy chose Lynn Haven as their final home in 1972. Virginia also owned and operated Just For Kids Daycare in Lynn Haven for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lynn Haven, and also enjoyed attending the Christian Haven Church in Wausau with her brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Roy L. Walsingham; brother: Ronnie B. Finch.

She is survived by her son: Joseph Roy Walsingham and wife LaDonna of Lynn Haven, FL; two daughters: Teresa Manning and husband Bill of Sarasota, FL, Lori Smith and husband Phil of Clermont, FL; one brother: Carlos Finch (Linda d.) of Wausau, FL; two sisters: Ruth Creamer (Buddy d.) of Wausau, FL, Faye Riley and husband Howard of Wausau, FL; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10A.M. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Living Word Church in Panama City, Florida, with Pastor Tom Daniels and Pastor Ronnie Gene Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, we invite friends and family to make a donation to Colorectal Cancer Alliance at fundraise.ccalliance.org.