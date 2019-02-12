Vickery obit

Ruby Cathren Shores Vickery, age 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2019.

Cathren was born on January 11, 1942 in Washington County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Billy Howard Shores and her stepfather, Herbert Dykes.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Vickery; mother, Videll Dykes; son, Keith Shores and wife Jana; daughter, Karyn Miles and husband Grant; stepdaughter, Tammy Smith and husband Chris; stepson, Greg Vickery and wife Jennifer; one brother, Kenny Dykes and wife Joan; two sisters, Gail Wade, Teresa Fussell and husband Johnny; four grandchildren, Austin Miles, Mackenzie Miles, Krista Shores and Carson Shores; three step grandchildren, Andy Smith, Sarah Vickery and Hayden Vickery. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Grace Assembly in Chipley, with Rev. Dallas Pettis and Rev. James Guy officiating. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Haddock Memorial Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home directing.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice.