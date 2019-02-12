Students and staff recognized at School Board meeting

Students in Vernon High School’s Jr. BETA and BETA programs were recognized for their winning entries when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. Club members had traveled to Orlando to compete at the State Convention. These students are also eligible to attend National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City at the end of June.

2nd place in Fiber Arts – Brock Hodges

2nd place in Digital Art – Keirsten Seal

1st place in Language Arts – Leigh Vaught

1st place in Performing Arts – River Basinger

2nd place in Freshman Problem Solving – team members Grace Quinn, Cherish Johns, Tristen Rodriguez and Jonathan Ray

1st place in Banner – team members Bella Hall, Nick Sheffield, Karlee and Kelley Coleman, Zarah Dernbach and Sammie Martin

District Spelling Bee winners were recognized: KMS 5th grader Lane Pelfrey – 1st place; KMS 5th grader Callie Hicks – 2nd place; RMS 7th grader Christian Hildebrand – 3rd place.

The Washington County School Board Employees of the Year were recognized by the Chamber of Commerce and One South Bank:

2020 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Tami Porter Parish, VMS

2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Ms. Kaylor Collins, KMS

2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Mr. Ernie Zorn, FPTC

Chipley High School FBLA District Award Winners were recognized:

1st Place – Business Law – Brennan Louderback; Client Services – Elizabeth Kiwalabye; Economics – Jabriya Hargrove; Health Care Administration – Ariana Jett; Networking Concepts – Aliyah Ulmer; Organizational Leadership – Keytlin Adams; Personal Finance – MacKenna Gainer

Chipley FFA had a big day at District 1 competition. John Taylor placed second in Prepared Public Speaking and Audrey Holley placed first in the FFA Creed Contest. Audrey will represent Chipley FFA at the 91st State FFA Convention State Competition in Orlando in June 2019.

Sunshine State Scholar Jayla Kindelspire was recognized.

AVID Certifications were presented to Vernon High School and Chipley High School students.

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of Minutes for Jan 3, 2019 Workshop

3. Approval of Minutes for Jan 14, 2019 Regular Board Meeting

4. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

5. MOVE TO OTHER ACTION ITEMS: Approval to accept the bid for North Florida Construction Inc.

6. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS AR Reward students to Carmike 12 Movie Theater, in Dothan, AL on April 2, 2019

7. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS AR Reward students to Axtion Air in Dothan, AL on March 21, 2019

8. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to Southeast Worlds of Work Career Fair in Dothan, AL on February 20, 2019

9. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS Boys Basketball team to attend an Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Atlanta, GA on March 1-2, 2019

10. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to travel to Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York on April 13-19, 2019

11. Approval of contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and C & C Removal @ Marianna Chapel

12. Approval of purchase order request for FPTC Drafting Computers

13. Approval of contract for services with Paula Ellis

14. Approval of contract for services with Cindy Richards

15. Approval of Class Size Corrective Action Plan

16. Approval of Performance-Based Exit Option Plan

17. Approval of Amended Data Loss Prevention Plan

18. Approval of purchase of two new school buses

19. Approval of revision of OYDC 2018-19 School Calendar

20. Approval of Amendment 1 Interim Land Management Agreement

21. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball to participate in the Classic games in Ozark, AL on March 1, 2019

22. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball game in Dothan, AL on March 26, 2019

23. ADD – Approval of purchase for Transportation Service Truck

24. ADD – Approval of purchase for Data Center Service Van

25. ADD – Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Dues

Other action items were approved:

1. ADD – Approval of Plumbing Services with Davis and Son’s Plumbling

2. ADD – Approval of Donofro Architects contract

3. ADD – Approval of DAG Architects continuing contract for School Security

4. MOVED FROM CONSENT ITEMS: Approval to accept the bid for North Florida Construction Inc.

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

1. Approval of Michael Edge out-of-field for ACCESS PE at WAVE

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

1. DELETE – Approval of employment recommendation of TBA, Instructor – NWFRC Electrician, effective February 12, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Tanya Prieto, Work Study Student, effective February 12, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of leave of absence for Danielle Harwell, teacher, effective March 18, 2019 through April 29, 2019

TRANSPORTATION

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Thomas Burleson, bus driver, retroactive January 25, 2019

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Williams, bus monitor, effective February 1, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1. Approval of resignation of Teresa Robbins, paraprofessional, effective January 18, 2019

2. Approval of employment for Donna Nix, paraprofessional, effective January 28, 2019

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

1. ADD – Approval of resignation of Rachel Flanery-Coleman, teacher, effective February 22, 2019

VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

1. Approval of level increase for Kristy Kolmetz, Data Entry

2. Approval of resignation of Raymond Jensen, JROTC Instructor, effective June 21, 2019

A workshop was scheduled for February 18 at 3 p.m.