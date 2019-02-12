Students and staff recognized at School Board meeting

Students in Vernon High School’s Jr. BETA and BETA programs were recognized for their winning entries when the Washington County School Board met Monday night. Club members had traveled to Orlando to compete at the State Convention. These students are also eligible to attend National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City at the end of June.
- 2nd place in Fiber Arts – Brock Hodges
- 2nd place in Digital Art – Keirsten Seal
- 1st place in Language Arts – Leigh Vaught
- 1st place in Performing Arts – River Basinger
- 2nd place in Freshman Problem Solving – team members Grace Quinn, Cherish Johns, Tristen Rodriguez and Jonathan Ray
- 1st place in Banner – team members Bella Hall, Nick Sheffield, Karlee and Kelley Coleman, Zarah Dernbach and Sammie Martin
The Washington County School Board Employees of the Year were recognized by the Chamber of Commerce and One South Bank:
- 2020 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Tami Porter Parish, VMS
- 2019 Rookie Teacher of the Year, Ms. Kaylor Collins, KMS
- 2019 School-related Employee of the Year, Mr. Ernie Zorn, FPTC
- 1st Place – Business Law – Brennan Louderback; Client Services – Elizabeth Kiwalabye; Economics – Jabriya Hargrove; Health Care Administration – Ariana Jett; Networking Concepts – Aliyah Ulmer; Organizational Leadership – Keytlin Adams; Personal Finance – MacKenna Gainer
- 2nd Place – Accounting – Jarvis Davis; Business Calculations – Anori Hixon; Cyber Security- Joey Jordan; Economics – Amari Carswell; Intro to Business Procedures – Adriayanna White; Intro to Informational Technology – Abby Chomos; Journalism – Olivia Floyd; Organizational Leadership – Cara Haddan
- 3rd Place – Advertising – Karleigh Walters; Business Calculations – Hanna Gidney; Health Care Administration – Cassidy Boyett; Journalism – Elijah Wells; Personal Finance – Ella Page
Chipley FFA had a big day at District 1 competition. John Taylor placed second in Prepared Public Speaking and Audrey Holley placed first in the FFA Creed Contest. Audrey will represent Chipley FFA at the 91st State FFA Convention State Competition in Orlando in June 2019.
Sunshine State Scholar Jayla Kindelspire was recognized.
AVID Certifications were presented to Vernon High School and Chipley High School students.
2. Approval of Minutes for Jan 3, 2019 Workshop
3. Approval of Minutes for Jan 14, 2019 Regular Board Meeting
4. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
5. MOVE TO OTHER ACTION ITEMS: Approval to accept the bid for North Florida Construction Inc.
6. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS AR Reward students to Carmike 12 Movie Theater, in Dothan, AL on April 2, 2019
7. Approval of out-of-state travel for KMS AR Reward students to Axtion Air in Dothan, AL on March 21, 2019
8. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to Southeast Worlds of Work Career Fair in Dothan, AL on February 20, 2019
9. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS Boys Basketball team to attend an Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Atlanta, GA on March 1-2, 2019
10. Approval of out-of-state travel for RMS eighth grade students and staff to travel to Washington DC, Philadelphia and New York on April 13-19, 2019
11. Approval of contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and C & C Removal @ Marianna Chapel
12. Approval of purchase order request for FPTC Drafting Computers
13. Approval of contract for services with Paula Ellis
14. Approval of contract for services with Cindy Richards
15. Approval of Class Size Corrective Action Plan
16. Approval of Performance-Based Exit Option Plan
17. Approval of Amended Data Loss Prevention Plan
18. Approval of purchase of two new school buses
19. Approval of revision of OYDC 2018-19 School Calendar
20. Approval of Amendment 1 Interim Land Management Agreement
21. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball to participate in the Classic games in Ozark, AL on March 1, 2019
22. Approval of out-of-state travel for CHS Baseball game in Dothan, AL on March 26, 2019
23. ADD – Approval of purchase for Transportation Service Truck
24. ADD – Approval of purchase for Data Center Service Van
25. ADD – Approval of Washington County Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Dues
2. ADD – Approval of Donofro Architects contract
3. ADD – Approval of DAG Architects continuing contract for School Security
4. MOVED FROM CONSENT ITEMS: Approval to accept the bid for North Florida Construction Inc.
1. Approval of Michael Edge out-of-field for ACCESS PE at WAVE
1. DELETE – Approval of employment recommendation of TBA, Instructor – NWFRC Electrician, effective February 12, 2019
2. Approval of employment recommendation of Tanya Prieto, Work Study Student, effective February 12, 2019
1. Approval of leave of absence for Danielle Harwell, teacher, effective March 18, 2019 through April 29, 2019
1. Approval of employment recommendation of Thomas Burleson, bus driver, retroactive January 25, 2019
2. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Williams, bus monitor, effective February 1, 2019
1. Approval of resignation of Teresa Robbins, paraprofessional, effective January 18, 2019
2. Approval of employment for Donna Nix, paraprofessional, effective January 28, 2019
1. ADD – Approval of resignation of Rachel Flanery-Coleman, teacher, effective February 22, 2019
1. Approval of level increase for Kristy Kolmetz, Data Entry
2. Approval of resignation of Raymond Jensen, JROTC Instructor, effective June 21, 2019