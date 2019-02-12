Creel obit

James Edison Creel, age 78 of Irvington, Alabama, passed from this life on February 9, 2019 at his residence.

Ed was born on August 23, 1940 in Washington County, Florida, to Ernest and Edna Mae Kent Creel. He had worked as a police officer in the early 1960’s in Washington County, a team truck driver, and as a cowboy on a cattle ranch. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, listening to music, and picking his guitar. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Creel of Irvington, Alabama; son: Greg Creel of Grand Ridge, Florida; sister: Elva Gilbert (Johnny) of Jensen Beach, Florida; grandchildren: Audra Marie Creel, Austin Wyatt Creel (Erica Leann), Ethan Cory Creel (Jessika Faye); great grandchildren: Cole Wyatt Creel, Emmett Augustus Creel.

Graveside services will be held 1P.M. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Macedonia Cemetery in Alford, Florida, with Rev. Johnny Gilbert officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.