BCF to host renowned pianist Kris Carlisle

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the upcoming concert of prominent pianist and educator Kris Carlisle on Tuesday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Carlisle will be performing captivating compositions of Bahr, Phic, McCabe, Hanna, Ferebee, Doolittle, Wiprud, Nunez, SIadat, and Simon.

According to BCF Piano Professor Angela Glover, Carlisle is a professional pianist and educator specializing in contemporary music. He has released many albums that are part of a project designed to explore the use of traditional genres by contemporary composers. The American Prize commended his album, The American Evolution: Piano Sonatas, and coined it with the special judge’s citation, “Championing Piano Music by American Composers.” In 2017, his December 2016 release The American Evolution: Piano Preludes was awarded a silver medal by the Global Music Awards. This year, the American Prize acclaimed Carlisle’s new album as an “Exceptional Commitment to Music by Americans.”

Carlisle currently serves as an Artist in Residence at the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts and Sciences. There, he is working on developing the Programmatic Music for the Piano phase of his project. He desires to illuminate the “depth and breadth of compositional techniques used by American composers in contemporary programmatic settings.”

The public is invited to attend the highly skilled performance of gifted pianist Kris Carlisle. For more information, please contact the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, at 800-328-2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.