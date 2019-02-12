BCF prepares for Preview Day

With Spring Preview Day just a month away, faculty, staff, and students of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) are waiting with eager anticipation for the exciting event that includes every part of the campus. This special day held each semester is a fun, informational family event intended to give prospective students an accurate representation of the college campus as they decide if this is where God may be leading them to continue their education.

On March 8, Preview Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) with registration in the BCF Wellness Center, located right in the center of campus. After completing registration, there will be a brief welcome where several scholarships will be presented. Then, prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to gather information about the various degree programs, meet the friendly faces that oversee those divisions, hear about the financial aid available, and meet the dorm advisors at their respective exhibit booths. Following the meet and greet time with staff, faculty, and students, guests will make their way to a classroom visit with the department that corresponds with their desired educational paths. If they would rather, visitors will also have the opportunity to attend a financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as, familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

After the classroom visits and financial aid session, campus guests will be directed to the R.G. Lee Chapel where they will experience a chapel service that highlights all of the musical groups on campus and gives them an idea of what the typical Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday chapel services look like. During the special Preview Day service, guests will also hear the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomes everyone and shares upcoming activities on the campus.

Having worked up a strong appetite from the day’s activities, prospective students will enjoy a delicious lunch in The Deese Center, where nutritious meals are provided for students throughout the week. After enjoying the special performance of the BCF Jazz Band during lunch, the Admissions Counselors will be available for campus tours of the prayer chapel, library, writing center, and computer lab, while BCF Resident Assistants (RA’s) provide tours of the various on-campus housing options.

Visitors attending Preview Day will get a small glimpse into the exciting aspects of student life as they observe a friendly game of basketball between a skilled faculty team and the champions of this semester’s BCF Intramural basketball season. One team may walk off the court as victors, but two of the prospective students will walk away as winners of $500 scholarships! In addition to the scholarship drawings, the $25 application fee will be waived for all prospective students who apply on Preview Day!

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to explore the idea that BCF might be that place! To register for Preview Day or for more information, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.