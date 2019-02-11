Walton County man arrested on felony drug charges in Ebro

A traffic stop landed one Walton County man in the Washington County Jail on drug charges.

At around 10:30 a.m. February 4th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S.R. 77 and U.S. 20, in Ebro.

During the stop, K9 Jet alerted to the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, marijuana, and a hypodermic needle.

The driver, 42-year-old Michael Anthony Bowden, was taken into custody and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.