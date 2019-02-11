United Way to distribute $300,000

United Way of Northwest Florida to Distribute $300,000

Area Nonprofit Agencies Can Apply at www.UnitedWayNWFL.org

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors approved the distribution of $300,000 from the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund. United Way of Northwest Florida is accepting applications for Hurricane Michael Relief Fund grants. The application is available on the United Way of Northwest Florida’s website and the deadline for consideration for this current phase of funding is no later than 4:30 pm on February 15, 2019.

Due to donations following the storm, United Way of Northwest Florida will be able to initiate this phase of funding to benefit local residents through nonprofit agencies. Local volunteers will review the grant applications received and make the decisions regarding amounts awarded and recipients.

United Way of Northwest Florida fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our communities. United Way of Northwest Florida raises money for local programs benefiting local people. United Way promotes a unified host of local human service agencies by advocating the strategic development of programs and direct service resources vital to the public. The 47 United Way partner agencies offer a gamut of services ranging from assistance for expectant mothers who need pre-natal care to people with a terminal disease and everything in-between.

Since Hurricane Michael made landfall, United Way of Northwest Florida has been working to raise disaster relief funds to support recovery efforts by local nonprofit organizations. United Way of Northwest Florida has committed 100% of all of the funds raised from the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund to be put back into our 6-county service area through trusted, vetted nonprofit agencies.